A top lawmaker has asked the Trump administration to investigate “credible allegations” that ActBlue, the Democratic fundraising platform, violated federal law in allowing terrorism-linked groups to use its services.

In a letter sent to the Treasury Department on Tuesday—and obtained by The Free Press—Republican congressman Darrell Issa called it “imperative” that the agency look into whether “ActBlue Charities had reason to know it was handling payments that could support terror.” Issa, the vice chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, zeroed in on ActBlue’s ties to two organizations: the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, or PACBI, and the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

Neither ActBlue Charities, nor its parent ActBlue, “have any reliable process to vet users of their platforms for links to terrorism, simply ignore their obligations under the law, and are actively abetting this collaboration,” Issa, a California Republican, wrote in the letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.