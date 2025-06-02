Share this postThe Free PressA TikTok Ban Is the Law of the Land. Time to Enforce It, Mr. President.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA TikTok Ban Is the Law of the Land. Time to Enforce It, Mr. President.Congress has voted, and the Supreme Court has spoken. TikTok should be banned. By The Editors06.02.25 — U.S. Politics(Illustration by The Free Press, images via Getty)--:----:--Upgrade to Listen5 minsProduced by ElevenLabs using AI narration7Share this postThe Free PressA TikTok Ban Is the Law of the Land. Time to Enforce It, Mr. President.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMaintaining The Free Press is Expensive!To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.Subscribe NowAlready have an account?Sign In