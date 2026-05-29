Everyone who moves to the bougie Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope does so with big ideas about how their new life there will go. How they’re going to jog in Prospect Park; how their brownstone apartments will be an oasis in the concrete jungle, a place to read on-trend books and host delightful dinner parties for erudite neighbors.

And how they will make beautiful meals with ingredients sourced, of course, from the Park Slope Food Co-op.

The Co-op is one of the oldest cooperatively run grocery stores in the country. It is both an institution and an idea, that in exchange for volunteering shifts reracking carts or weighing out wedges of cheese, you too can have access to cheap, choice produce and single-source artisanal chocolate bars. The building is big and charming. About 17,000 people are members, and there’s always a chance you could run into a Brooklyn celeb—Ezra Klein!—or even a real one, like Maggie Gyllenhaal, among the dry goods.

Who wouldn’t want to be a part of it? Well, me.