It was raining when I met Jordan Castro at his office on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., so I opened my umbrella over us. As we walked to a nearby Chipotle, he shrank out from under it.

“Using an umbrella is not very masculine,” he told me.

This is exactly the kind of thing you might expect Castro, 32, to say. He is the author of the new novel Muscle Man, published earlier this month by Catapult, and he is obsessed with masculinity. Last year, Castro wrote a viral essay for Harper’s Magazine about weight lifting—an activity he does regularly and with great zeal—in which he wrote that strength is “seen cynically by many as the cousin of toxic masculinity.”

“Muscles,” he continued, are seen by writer types “as representative of low-status worldviews.”

In Muscle Man, he explores how strength is looked down on in a world that has helped brand masculinity as toxic: the world of academia. The novel follows the travails of Harold, a paranoid, fitness-obsessed college professor—who, like Castro, lifts—as he struggles, over the course of an afternoon, to figure out if he is about to be felled by his employer’s politically correct autocracy. (The charges are intentionally left vague.)

Harold spends too much time on the internet, is skeptical about anything “woke,” and worries about seed oils in his protein bars. The novel, as the headline of an Atlantic review by Jeremy Gordon put it, “helps explain the manosphere”—a bold thing to do in today’s literary world, if you believe, as Castro once told The New York Times, that it is “hostile to masculine expression.”

Jordan Castro lifts heavy—in the gym and in his writing.

When I met him in the D.C. suburbs earlier this year, Castro told me that several of his white male contemporaries had submitted manuscripts to publishers that received glowing praise but were ultimately rejected because, as he paraphrased it, “We just don’t need any more of that right now.”

“I feel an enormous amount of sympathy for people who believe there is this evil, delusional spirit spreading through all these institutions that has to do with anti-white racism or hatred of men,” he said.

But he also told me later in our conversation that it’s “disempowering to indulge in any kind of grievance like that.”

This captures Castro in a nutshell: He sympathizes with America’s lost boys, but he is deeply resistant to the temptation to give in to resentment. He cares about self-improvement, hard work, and finding meaning. Having been baptized in his 20s, Castro became deputy director of the Cluny Institute, which is part of The Catholic University of America and bills itself as “a home for people who share a desire for spiritual and cultural renewal, artistic excellence, and generative entrepreneurial endeavors.”

I wanted to speak to him to find out how he walks the line between the toxic and the masculine, between the irony of the manosphere and the sincerity of the church. My question was: Is Castro a blueprint for the lost young men of America?

Born and raised in the suburbs of Cleveland, Castro told me that he spent most of his adolescent days writing poetry, binge drinking, and doing drugs. In 2009, at the age of 16, he befriended author Tao Lin—who is known for writing drug-fueled romans à clef—and began tweeting his way into a literary career.

In 2011, at 18, he tweeted: “If 100 people retweet this i’ll earnestly try to rip my penis off in a video.” Over 100 retweets later, Castro recorded a video of his attempt at dismemberment, which appeared more tongue-in-cheek than earnest (he did not succeed), while reading aloud a poem he wrote about human connection. “I have tried giving a piece of my penis to everyone, / so as not to be discriminatory / or hierarchical or / something,” the poem said, “but my penis was not strong enough.”

Lin posted the appearance on his blog, which earned Castro thousands of viewers, a slew of new followers, and a feature in The Wall Street Journal the following year. In short: Castro knew how to game the attention economy—which is something most artists need to do these days, if they want to be successful.

“I was really scared that when I became a Christian, my literary life would be over, that everyone would think that I was cringe.” —Jordan Castro

Viral provocations like his have become a hallmark of “alternative literature,” or alt-lit—an internet-born movement which emerged in the early 2010s, where a writer’s online persona blurs with the voice of their published work. Mainstream critics have argued that this is gimmicky, with self-promotion sometimes overshadowing the actual art. But it’s a space in which many young male writers, feeling shut out of conventional routes to publication, have thrived.

A year after Castro failed to rip off his penis, he enrolled in and quickly dropped out of Kent State University in Ohio. He began taking classes on and off at a nearby community college, but he said that his “experience at school felt, kind of like Muscle Man—claustrophobic and horrifying.”

“I basically got bored very easily,” Castro said. “I’d sometimes just get up and leave class.” (A relatable experience for many young American men: One of the reasons women outperform us in school is because they tend to find it easier to pay attention.) Castro was finding it hard to adjust to adulthood. “I used to be a very, very scared guy,” he told me, “addicted to drugs, 135 pounds, couldn’t look people in the eye.”

“I never thought in a million years that it would not only be acceptable among a younger literary milieu to be Christian, but that it would be almost a barrier to entry,” Castro said.

Castro got sober in 2013, but he said that his life still felt like a holding pattern. Then he began seriously dating his now-wife, Nicolette Polek, who is also a novelist, and a devout Christian. He started going to church with Polek and her mother, and began praying—even though, he told me, he didn’t fully believe in God.

While he worked on his soul, he also worked on his body. In 2016, Polek began her master of fine arts in fiction at the University of Maryland, and Castro relocated to a town near campus to be with her—and there he began lifting weights regularly.

These days, he can bench 275 pounds, and deadlift 465. The day he and I met, we worked out together at his gym, starting off on the bench press. I told him, a little embarrassed, that I had never benched 225 pounds but that it was a goal of mine, and he encouraged me to try. I did, and failed. But on my second attempt I moved the bar up and down successfully.

“Nice, man,” he said. “That was clean.”

After the bench press, I felt unstoppable. Castro described the feeling. “Being strong, you walk around in the world differently,” he said. “You’re overcoming something difficult, every day, which builds a kind of confidence.”

“My experience at school felt, kind of like Muscle Man—claustrophobic and horrifying.”

—Jordan Castro

In Maryland, he told me, he got physically stronger. He also started reading Christian theology, joined a Christian book club, and “started to become convinced” that he wanted to follow Christ. At the same time, Castro began drafting his debut novel The Novelist, which follows a nameless male author struggling to write his first book, spiraling about whether he’s a “real writer,” and obsessing over Twitter clout.

Meanwhile, as Polek studied, Castro bore witness to the early symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome playing out on the campus. On the day of the president’s first inauguration, Castro said, “Classes got canceled; people were crying and freaking out.” He remembered “these small white kids, making signs that said things like ‘Your silence will not save you,’ with knives and blood on it.” He was disturbed by how “people were losing their livelihoods and getting attacked for things that were either totally fake or totally minor.”

In 2019, he began writing what he recently described to independent journalist Oliver Bateman as “rants about academia and about other things.” Those rants evolved into a draft of Muscle Man.

Last year, Castro wrote a viral Harper’s essay arguing that strength is “seen cynically by many as the cousin of toxic masculinity.”

What sets Castro apart from his contemporaries is his fearlessness in confronting ideas that others would consider beyond the pale. “I’m always interested in trying to understand what other people think, and in the most generous way that I can,” Castro told me.

While writing Muscle Man, he was interested in what he describes as “the dissident right zone” on the internet—where “you could talk to someone who didn’t believe in democracy. You could talk to someone who believed solely in the value of physical strength.”

These days, however, Castro has misgivings about the online right—he told me it had, like the online left, become obsessed with “scapegoating” and “ideological purity testing”—which he satirizes in Muscle Man, via his characterization of Harold. The professor’s musings read as if lifted directly from the anonymous accounts that tweet screeds against the overweight alongside images of their own glistening, chiseled physiques.

“The college was teeming with people whose diets more closely resembled snakes’ than people’s,” Harold reflects at one point, “not eating all day and then binge-eating later, on microwaved or delivered food, in front of piles of papers, often with the television on, mindlessly ingesting, glassy-eyed.”

Harold sees his colleagues as weak. But he himself is not an aspirational figure. He is insecure, anxious, and duplicitous; he has no meaningful relationships. If Muscle Man has a thesis, it is that retreating into the internet and disparaging the people around you is tempting for men who feel alienated—but it only begets further alienation.

Castro was baptized in the Eastern Orthodox Church in 2020. Leading up to his conversion, he was nervous and talked to a priest about taking the leap. “I told him, ‘I’m starting to believe this stuff, but I can’t tell if it’s just because I love Nicolette, you know?’ ” Castro said. “And the priest told me, ‘Well, God knows what bait to use.’ ”

Castro was also nervous that he would be mocked for his faith in the alt-lit scene. “I was really scared that when I became a Christian, my literary life would be over, that everyone would think that I was cringe,” he said.

But Castro was ahead of his time in more ways than one. It’s now trendy to be Christian. People are converting en masse, it’s cool to rock a cross necklace and tweet Hail Marys, and the young, hip, and chronically online are dusting off their Bibles and getting up early on Sundays to go to church.

“I never thought in a million years that it would not only be acceptable among a younger literary milieu to be Christian, but that it would be almost a barrier to entry,” Castro said.

As he sees it, Christianity was so unpopular in progressive spaces that converting became a countercultural act. “Having a relationship with Jesus is so far out of the bounds of secular liberal culture,” he told me. It’s also something private, in a world that demands everything be out in the open, all the time.

As he drove me from his gym back to the city, Castro reflected on how when you have a public persona, “It’s easy to get puffed up and then become a caricature of yourself”—especially online, where no one’s being entirely real.

He said there was no need to send him this profile when it came out.

“I appreciate you doing it, but I won’t read it,” Castro explained. “It’ll make me feel weird.”