A Computer of One’s Own

New computers all seem to look like each other. They’re ubiquitously lighter, sleeker, and more capable than their clunky forefathers, with superfast software, hyperclear displays, and ever more powerful fans to cool the circuit boards we ride all day.

But Keegan McNamara wanted just two things in a personal computer. “To be beautiful and serene,” he says.

The 25-year-old software engineer believes most commercial laptops offer neither. “There’s nothing serene about them,” he says. “The experience is awful. You’re getting bombarded with notifications, along with all the ills and distractions of social media. It stops being a tool.”

As for beauty, it’s nowhere to be found, McNamara says, unless you find beauty in computers that are mass-produced and indistinguishable. “Computers should be heirlooms,” McNamara says. “They should be something that you pass down to your kids. They should be something that you encode a family history on, and not just something you trade in for the newest model in a few years.”

But that type of computer doesn’t exist. So in the summer of 2022, McNamara decided to build one himself.

He called it “The Mythic,” a name that made it sound like a sword forged in iron and elf magic from a J.R.R. Tolkien novel. And the reality isn’t that far off. McNamara built it by hand, carving the base out of solid maple and walnut wood, with a swooping backside that’s reminiscent of a ski slope. It has an Italian leather wrist rest and a hodgepodge of found parts and electronics that look like something from a 1950s sci-fi movie.

Keegan McNamara’s Mythic I computer in his shop in Ojai. (Philip Cheung for The Free Press)

It runs on an operating system called NixOS and has only what he needs. It’s a tool for McNamara to write letters, keep a daily journal, even work on code. It can’t go online, or edit a video, or create a PowerPoint demonstration. It offers both the fewest number of distractions and the highest level of personal aesthetics.

McNamara isn’t some lone nut doing the computer whiz equivalent of going off the grid. He is part of a community of fledgling tech Noahs rebelling against the idea that computers should be one-size-fits-all and utterly disposable.