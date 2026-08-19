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Immigration
Donald Trump
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Terry's avatar
Terry
14mEdited

"The new airport code, DJT, took effect yesterday, with the total rebrand cost topping out at $5.5 million, half of which came from Florida taxpayers."

Renaming public places does cost money and is disruptive. Airport codes are used by travel and navigation systems all over the world and you don't want to go arbitrarily changing them without good reason.

To paraphrase Bill Clinton (who said it about abortion): renaming airports should be legal and rare.

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Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
15mEdited

“President Donald Trump’s plans to create a grand White House ballroom and his clumsy renovations of the reflecting pool have generated plenty of attention from the Washington media.”

1) TFP will you please export what is under the East Wing instead of concentrating on the ballroom?! The ballroom has a purpose but what is underneath the ballroom and its reason for existence starts in WWII (that is not an eleven) by FDR.

2) :and his (Trump’s) clumsy renovations…” You make it sound like POTUS was at the reflecting pool in his bib overalls and doing the work himself. Could the “clumsy” really be that of the contractor or the process used a not POTUS that directed the work to be done?

What a magnificent way to lose a reader in the opening paragraph.

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