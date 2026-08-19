It’s Wednesday, August 19. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Who is to blame for Jason Arday’s tragic fate? P.G. Sittenfeld on the ex-convicts who the Supreme Court may send back to jail—unless Trump intervenes. Arthur Brooks on why Bumble ditched its women-message-first rule. And much more.

But first: With cliffs like these, who needs walls?

President Donald Trump’s plans to create a grand White House ballroom and his clumsy renovations of the reflecting pool have generated plenty of attention from the Washington media. But another, less closely watched fight over the president’s grand designs is shaping up in faraway West Texas.

Unlike in Washington, the people who live in the Big Bend region tend to be quite politically conservative. Yet they are infuriated by the administration’s determination to build a border wall in the area that they say is not only destructive but pointless—an expensive exercise in security theater in a place where natural barriers already make illegal border crossings exceedingly rare.

Those natural barriers are something to see, and the region depends in part on visitors looking to marvel at the 1,500-foot limestone cliffs in Big Bend National Park and the rugged, mountainous wilderness along the Rio Grande. And locals say this beautiful scenery is threatened by the project. But that hasn’t stopped the bulldozers from arriving at iconic landmarks like the Santa Elena Canyon.

The pressing issue for those who live in the Big Bend area is whether the wall can be stopped. This week, with the backlash growing, the administration paused part of the project. But can locals stop the federal government from tearing up some of America’s most breathtaking landscapes? Carrie McKean reports from Texas on this battle for us today. It’s a story about whether Trump will get his way on a signature issue. But it’s also a tale that illustrates the way politics can scramble when grand policy visions crash into local realities.

—The Editors

Read Texans Revolt Against a Border Wall in the Wilderness

P.G. Sittenfeld • U.S. Politics Trump Is Their Best Hope to Avoid Going Back to Prison Imagine getting out of prison, readjusting to civilian life—and then learning the Supreme Court says you have to go back. Thanks to a recent ruling, that’s the reality facing about a dozen former inmates freed under a criminal-justice reform law championed by Trump—unless he grants them clemency. P.G. Sittenfeld understands this kind of legal limbo, having himself been to prison and pardoned by Trump. In his latest piece, he spoke to the men who are going to work and raising kids, but could be back behind bars any day now. Read story

Sarah Ditum • Culture and Ideas The Press Didn’t Kill Jason Arday In the wake of Jason Arday’s death, some of his most prominent defenders have decided to blame the tragedy on the journalists who scrutinized his work, and are even demanding that the UK’s laws be changed to punish those who reported on the story. In our pages today, British journalist Sarah Ditum states what should be obvious: The media did not kill Jason Arday. She dives into the cynical attempt to exploit his death to quash press freedom. Read story

Arthur Brooks • The Pursuit of Happiness with Arthur Brooks Arthur Brooks: Why Bumble Embraced Human Nature This week, the dating app Bumble announced it was scrapping its rule that only women could make the initial approach—a principle that’s been central to its success as a company. Arthur Brooks explains why today. He explores what has and hasn’t changed in the laws of human attraction. “Women might say they are open to making the first move,” he notes, “but in reality, they aren’t.” Read his whole piece on why you can’t escape the science of courtship. Read story

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Palm Beach International Airport is now officially Donald J. Trump International Airport. (via Getty)