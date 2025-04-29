100 Days of Donald Trump

Today marks President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office. What to make of this dizzying first hundred days?

As our friend and former colleague Bret Stephens put it: “I’m hard-pressed to think of a more disastrous first 100 days of any presidency in American history. . . all of the wounds are self-inflicted.”

Even some of his most ardent supporters are struggling to understand and support his actions. As Rod Dreher wrote for The Free Press last week: “MAGA tempts the same sorry fate that conservatives like me suffered over Iraq. Do we hate our enemies more than we love liberty? More than we care about prudence and common sense? If the cost of victory is trashing the jobs and businesses of ordinary Americans with a reckless and unstable tariffs policy, abusing the Constitution, pointlessly sabotaging America’s allies, and replacing a domestic woke-left system with a woke-right one, MAGA risks destroying itself.”

On the other hand, there are people like Victor Davis Hanson, who see Trump as waging an existential counterrevolution: “He is waging a cultural, social, political, military, and economic shake-up to see if he can reboot the country. . . In other words, each day he is trying to stage a counterrevolution against the prior left-wing, neo-socialist, DEI, and green revolutions of the Obama-Biden years.”

Suffice it to say, the reaction to Trump’s policies has been a stark split screen.

Today, we have two Honestly favorites back to discuss these first 100 days: Free Press columnist Batya Ungar-Sargon, and Democratic strategist and Free Press contributor Brianna Wu. Bari asks them about Trump’s war on globalized trade, elite campuses, illegal immigration, plus the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

We debate if Trump’s actions are what his base really wanted. And most importantly, Bari asks about the reach of his power, and the lengths he is willing to go.

