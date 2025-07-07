“There could be no better birthday present for America than the phenomenal victory we achieved just hours ago, when Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill to make America great again.” So said Donald Trump in Iowa on Thursday, where he kicked off a 12-month celebration of the country’s 250th year by heralding the passage of his party’s landmark megabill in time for his self-imposed Independence Day deadline. The next day, July 4, Trump signed it into law at the White House.

The moment marked the culmination of a painful period for Republicans on Capitol Hill, who have been wrangling over the legislation for months and faced a frantic dash in the last few weeks to pass the bill. But the end of one process marks the start of another. With the law now on the books, Republicans and Democrats are preparing for a fight over its key measures—with the legislation likely to loom large in next year’s midterms.