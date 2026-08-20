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Abigail Shrier
Abigail Shrier is a journalist and author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, named a “best book” by The Economist and The Times of London. She is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a recipient of the Barbara Olson Award for Excellence and Independence in Journalism, and a graduate of Yale Law School.
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