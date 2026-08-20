Dear Abigail,

I grew up as the oldest of two girls in a very rural, generational farming community in the Midwest, where most people never leave as time marches on. I helped my dad with the farm and was very involved in the work, but I recognized that I did not want the stress of irregular earnings. I was the first in my family to go to college, and afterwards, my husband and I both got jobs a couple of hours from our hometown working in corporate fields. At first, his job required a lot of travel, but when our children were very young, he was offered a promotion out of state that allowed him to be home every night. We accepted that transfer for the benefit of our family and have now lived in Texas for over 27 years.

My sister stayed in the area, married, and had two children—a boy and a girl, who are both now married with their own children and live nearby. My nephew has been working as a hired farmhand, while also starting to rent his own farmland.

As our parents were aging, my sister and I encouraged them to ensure their estate was set up as they wanted. My dad’s position was that my sister and I would share everything equally, and since that’s what their wills stated, there was no reason to meet with anyone or change anything.

My dad died unexpectedly in December 2020 at the age of 84. That summer, when I went back to the Midwest for a family wedding, my mom dropped the bomb that she had changed the plans and now my sister would inherit the farm, then her kids would inherit after that. The farm is valued at $7 million. To say I was shocked is an understatement.

Her explanation was that I had moved away, and she didn’t want my nephew to struggle. She said some very hurtful things that I can never forget, about how my family didn’t deserve anything, since we don’t live in the area. I have never asked for nor received a penny from my parents, all the way back to putting myself through college.

In the five years since that conversation, I have continued to call my mom every week. I’ve gone back every year multiple times to see her, and have cared for her during extended periods after major surgery. She acts like everything is the way it was before dad died. I kept thinking that she would wake up to how out of balance she is treating me. That has never happened, and I know she is doing exactly what she wants.

In mid-May, on one of our normal weekly calls, she told me she had signed paperwork to sell the house and outbuildings to my nephew and his wife. I asked why she would sell him something he was going to inherit, and she didn’t have an answer other than that they asked. She sold it for pennies on the dollar and didn’t tell me until everything was finalized. My sister knew what was happening and didn’t tell me in any of the conversations we had during the spring. She has never questioned my mom on any of the estate changes and just continued to say that mom is doing what she wants.

That was my last straw. I told them both I needed a break from them and haven’t talked to either one of them since. I’m done with pretending that we’re a family when this is how I’m treated: as a former neighbor they used to know but don’t really care about anymore. How do I let go of my sadness and anger and get over this?

—Julie, 60

Dear Julie,

In the ’80s, when parents still spanked, kids became quick studies of how to avoid a swatting. And in the home I was raised in, the most surefire way turned out to be this: by sticking up for each other.

“Please, Dad, he didn’t mean to!” That’s usually all it took. My father made sure my brother and I both knew that in his view, standing up for each other was a cardinal virtue—more important to him than meting out justice. Whenever we failed to do this, we would hear about it. “That’s your brother,” my father would say, the words raspy with disappointment. He never even had to say the words that hung in the air: How could you?

But in case we still managed to miss the message, my father also put it to us straight: “That’s who’s going to be there for you when your mother and I are no longer around.”

Julie, your letter is so rich with tragic decisions, wrongdoing, and justifiable anger. So let’s start with the worst of it: your sister.