Zohran Mamdani, the front-runner in the New York mayoral election next month, has made his views on Israel a central tenet of his campaign.

He has pledged to order the NYPD to arrest Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he sets foot in New York pursuant to an arrest warrant issued last year by the International Criminal Court. In May at a candidates forum, he declined to say whether he believes the Jewish state has a right to exist.