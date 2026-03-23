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Isaac Newton Farris Jr.
Isaac Newton Farris Jr. is the nephew of Martin Luther King Jr. and serves as senior fellow at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.
Tags:
Civil Rights
Protest
Race
History
Political Violence
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