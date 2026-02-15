A few days ago my pet rabbit bit my finger. It was an accident; he was trying to bite a towel to move it out of his way, and I accidentally stuck my hand in his mouth. He is a gentle beast and would never bite a human intentionally. Anyway, the bite punctured and lacerated my left index finger near the front knuckle. I washed it out, put some ointment and a Band-Aid on it, and that was that.

It occurs to me that if my pet rabbit had instead been a tiger, I would now be dead. There is a reason most people don’t keep tigers as pets; they may be fluffy and cute, but they’re big and strong and can easily kill you. Instead, we generally keep pets who are smaller and weaker than us, allowing us to train them and, if necessary, to physically restrain them, minimizing the danger to our own health.

Until now, we haven’t had to think about this principle in the context of intelligence. As long as you or I or anyone we know has been alive—for all of recorded history, and in fact for much, much longer than that—humankind has been the most intelligent thing on this planet.