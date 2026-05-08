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Would You Travel to Korea for a New Face? Ben Kawaller Did.
Suzy Weiss
37M
Korean facials for $5,000, how ‘gay’ became ‘queer,’ and Met Gala madness—on this episode of ‘Second Thought.’

Ben Kawaller just flew to South Korea to inject salmon sperm into his face.

On this week’s episode of Second Thought, Suzy Weiss, Dan Ahdoot, and Ben unpack the bizarre rise of the male beauty economy. Ben recounts his surreal trip to Seoul, where he underwent a series of cutting-edge cosmetic procedures—including “Crowtox,” laser treatments, and the inf…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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