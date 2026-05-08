Would You Travel to Korea for a New Face? Ben Kawaller Did.

Ben Kawaller just flew to South Korea to inject salmon sperm into his face.
On this week’s episode of Second Thought, Suzy Weiss, Dan Ahdoot, and Ben unpack the bizarre rise of the male beauty economy. Ben recounts his surreal trip to Seoul, where he underwent a series of cutting-edge cosmetic procedures—including “Crowtox,” laser treatments, and the inf…
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