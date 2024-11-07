FOR FREE PEOPLE

Overheard at The Free Press’s Election Party!

The Biggest Winners and Losers of Election 2024
Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff watch Kamala Harris concede on November 6, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik via Getty Images)

Prediction markets, Beyoncé, Peter Thiel, fiat currency, bros with podcasts, Jen Aniston, weed, and Tims. Who came out on top and who is licking their wounds?

By Suzy Weiss

November 7, 2024

The biggest winners on election night, of course, were Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance. But there are plenty of other honorable mentions coming out of Tuesday’s victory. Read our rundown of the winners and losers of the race below, and chime in with your own in the comments.  

Losers: 

Wife Guys: You have to give it to Doug Emhoff—he emailed me every single day. “My wife is a badass,” read the subject line of one. “Happy birthday, honey,” read another and a third said, “On our 10th wedding anniversary, I got to watch Kamala make history as she accepted the Democratic nomination for president of the United States.” Got it. Tim Walz is another wife guy, though his proverbial wife in this case was Kamala, and all of them came up short when it came to defining a new kind of nontoxic, unthreatened, unburdened masculinity.  

Megan Thee Stallion. (Julia Beverly via Getty Images)

Celebrities: When Kamala Harris lost I was shocked, since Jennifer Aniston had endorsed her. Ditto Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Oprah, and basically everyone else who’s walked a red carpet or gotten a vampire facial. The celebs who endorsed Kamala may have actually hurt her chances—their backing further cemented her as the avatar of coastal elites rather than the voice of the people. Hollywood’s Kamala supporters should stick to giving advice on skincare regimens and scented candles. 

