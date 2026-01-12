Will the Iranian Regime Fall?

Iran is in the midst of its largest nationwide uprising in years—and the ayatollah’s regime has answered with a brutal crackdown. Authorities have shut down the internet and opened fire on their own people. More than 2,000 protesters have reportedly been killed in the last three days.
Even as the regime still commands loyal security forces, it is weaker …
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment