Will the Iranian Regime Fall?
Rafaela Siewert
1HR 11M
Iran’s security forces have killed at least 2,000 protesters in a brutal crackdown. Can the protesters prevail—and will it take U.S. military intervention to tip the balance?

Iran is in the midst of its largest nationwide uprising in years—and the ayatollah’s regime has answered with a brutal crackdown. Authorities have shut down the internet and opened fire on their own people. More than 2,000 protesters have reportedly been killed in the last three days.

Even as the regime still commands loyal security forces, it is weaker …

Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Islam
Foreign Policy
Iran

