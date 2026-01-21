Wikipedia Editors Are Helping Iran Rewrite History
An investigation into Wikipedia editing patterns reveals a yearslong, coordinated campaign to sanitize the Islamic Republic’s human rights record.
Upgrade to Listen
13
While Iranian security forces have killed up to 20,000 protesters since December 2025—with the real toll feared much higher—another battle is being fought in the digital realm. As internet blackouts prevent Iranians from documenting their own repression, pro-regime editors on Wikipedia are working to control how these events, and Iranian history more broadly, are recorded and read by the rest of the world.
It’s a deliberate dual strategy: Kinetic violence silences dissent at home, and digital propaganda shapes the narrative abroad. Together, they form what Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls “vindication jihad”—a soft war in the information space designed to rewrite reality itself.
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In