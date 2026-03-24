With war raging in the Middle East, we want to bring you as many trusted voices on the news as we can. One such voice is the Israeli journalist Amit Segal. He writes a daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, which we’re pleased to publish in The Free Press.

A very senior Israeli official told me last night, “It’s highly doubtful that the Iranians’ minimum will meet Trump’s maximum.” To put it simply: Expectations in Israel for a negotiated end to this war are currently close to zero—and here’s why.

President Donald Trump has said something consistently about Iran for years: They have never won a war, but they have never lost a negotiation. So why would he suddenly leave his home field—the battlefield, where he is the strongest player in the world—to play a road game, negotiations, where the Iranians are world-class operators? He would only do so if there were a great deal to gain.