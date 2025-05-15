It’s Thursday, May 15. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large.

Ever since Donald Trump first won the presidency in 2016, the esteemed Yale historian Timothy Snyder has been one of the most influential voices of the resistance. An expert on the rise of fascism, Snyder has been relentless in pointing out what he sees as parallels between Donald Trump and fascists throughout history.

“The case I’ve been trying to make is: This is more drastic than you think,” he told our Peter Savodnik. “It fits any serious, scholarly definition of fascism.”

Peter has been following Snyder’s work for a long time. He read The Reconstruction of Nations, about the emergence of national identity in Eastern Europe, and like pretty much everyone else, Peter read—and was bowled over by—Bloodlands, which was published in 2010, about the genocides that took place in Eastern Europe between 1933 and 1945.

So when Snyder and his family recently moved to Canada, where he joined the faculty of the University of Toronto—and with rumors ablaze that they were fleeing Trump’s America—we asked Peter to fly to Toronto and profile him. (Perhaps you caught this New York Times video of Snyder just yesterday.)

Is the Yale historian a prophet, as his supporters say? Or is he stripping the word fascism of its meaning? Read on. . .

A Ragtag Group of Covid Truth-Tellers Go to Washington Carrie McKean Meet “Team Reality”—a group of data nerds, dissident doctors, and everyday Americans who challenged the Covid consensus and were vilified and ostracized as a result. Years later, they’re still pushing for institutional reforms based on what they learned during the pandemic. But now they have allies at the highest levels of government. Carrie McKean takes an in-depth look at this unlikely group and how they could reshape public health. Read full story

Can Trump Really Deport One Million Migrants This Year? Madeleine Rowley At its current pace, the Trump administration is on track to deport a little over 518,000 illegal immigrants by the end of the year, far fewer than the president’s lofty goal of one million deportations—a shortfall that the legacy media has been quick to point out. Madeleine Rowley explains why a president who ran on a platform of mass deportations is hitting roadblocks.

Read full story

The Hidden Cruelty of Capping Drug Prices Tyler Cowen Everyone wants cheaper drugs. But what if the real cost is the next cancer cure? Economist Tyler Cowen makes the case that capping drug prices may sound compassionate but could actually cost millions of lives. He delivers a blistering warning: Trump’s plan to slash pharma prices could kill innovation—and millions of future patients along with it. Read full story

