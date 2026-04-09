Why Iran’s Reform Movement Failed

Historian Arash Azizi was born in Tehran and came of age during Iran’s reform era, when millions of Iranians believed the system could change from within. In this episode of Breaking History, Azizi and I discuss the presidency of Mohammad Khatami, how it cracked open a window of change for the Islamic Republic, and how the Supreme Leader and the Guardia…
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