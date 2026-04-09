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Breaking History
Why Iran’s Reform Movement Failed
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Why Iran’s Reform Movement Failed
Eli Lake
53M
Historian Arash Azizi lived through Iran’s failed reform movement. Now he studies it.

Historian Arash Azizi was born in Tehran and came of age during Iran’s reform era, when millions of Iranians believed the system could change from within. In this episode of Breaking History, Azizi and I discuss the presidency of Mohammad Khatami, how it cracked open a window of change for the Islamic Republic, and how the Supreme Leader and the Guardia…

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Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
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