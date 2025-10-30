As we all await the U.S.-China summit on Thursday, there is an Amy Winehouse test worth applying to Donald Trump’s approach. The test comes from an overlooked Fox News interview last March between Laura Ingraham and Howard Lutnick.

The Fox News host asked the commerce secretary: “Let’s say China comes in and they say, ‘Okay, we’re gonna build stuff in the United States. We want to build automobile companies, our automobiles, in the United States.’ Well, that would kill our car industry. . . . Would you allow that?”