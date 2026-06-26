Why Chimpanzees Go to War, with John Mitani

Dr. John Mitani, professor emeritus in the department of anthropology at the University of Michigan and recipient of the Charles R. Darwin Lifetime Achievement Award, joins School of War to discuss the violent chimpanzee civil war he documented among the Ngogo chimpanzees in Uganda. What caused one of the world’s largest chimpanzee communities to turn o…
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