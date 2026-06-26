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Why Chimpanzees Go to War, with John Mitani
Aaron MacLean
47M
A chimpanzee civil war in Uganda sheds light on the origins of human conflict.
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Dr. John Mitani, professor emeritus in the department of anthropology at the University of Michigan and recipient of the Charles R. Darwin Lifetime Achievement Award, joins School of War to discuss the violent chimpanzee civil war he documented among the Ngogo chimpanzees in Uganda. What caused one of the world’s largest chimpanzee communities to turn o…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Animals
Nature
Science

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