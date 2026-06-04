Last week, Candace Owens, the linguistically challenged podcaster best known for florid conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk and the First Lady of France, announced to her audience that she was taking a family trip to Russia.

Russia? Even for adventurous travelers, Russia is not at the top of many must-see lists in the summer of 2026. It is under heavy Western sanctions. Its major cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg, have been subject to semi-regular drone attacks in recent weeks. The State Department advises Americans not to travel there, and warns them that if they do go anyway, they will have their electronic devices hacked and may be kidnapped and held for ransom by the country’s all-powerful security services. So why visit?