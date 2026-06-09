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Why a Weakened Iran Remains Dangerous, with Behnam Ben Taleblu
Aaron MacLean
41M
The regime may be weaker than it has been in decades, but it remains dangerous. Can the U.S. and Israel stop it?
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Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ (FDD) Iran Program and a senior fellow specializing in Iranian security and political issues, returns to School of War to discuss the latest round of fighting between Israel and Iran. Why did this latest wave of Iranian missile attacks feel different? Why does a weakened Iran …

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
International
Iran

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