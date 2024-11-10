FOR FREE PEOPLE

Overheard at The Free Press’s Election Party!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Who Is the New MAGA Coalition?
Trump supporters in the Bronx on May 23, 2024. (Jeenah Moon via Getty Images)

Who Is the New MAGA Coalition?

I’m not shocked Trump won. I’ve seen a group of young, diverse, politically homeless Americans back him online for months.

By Lucy Biggers

November 10, 2024

Since Election Day, political pundits on CNN and MSNBC have been recycling the familiar explanation that racist, xenophobic, and sexist voters put Donald Trump back in the White House. But when you consider Trump’s gains across nearly every demographic—including traditionally Democratic-leaning groups such as Latino, black, and young voters—that story doesn’t add up. 

As the chronically online social media editor at The Free Press, I’ve had a front-row seat to the MAGA “vibe shift” unfolding in real time. In July, after Trump was nearly assassinated and Joe Biden dropped out of the race, I began to see dozens and dozens of videos of “unlikely” first-time Trump voters. Some said they appreciated Trump’s “Avengers Team”—including independent presidential candidate RFK Jr., former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and billionaire Elon Musk—because they share a disdain for the status quo. Many called Trump’s campaign a “unity ticket”—which had created a big enough tent for them to get inside.

The new MAGA coalition includes people like Kaizen Asiedu, a 34-year-old black Los Angeleno who said he started supporting Trump this summer. “I myself voted against Trump twice,” he posted in a September TikTok to his more than 19,000 followers. “Now I’m voting for him. It comes down to tangible results, dysfunctional Democratic Party leadership, and seeing through media misinformation.” 

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 1

Latest