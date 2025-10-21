Where Humanity Still Outruns the Machine
The secret codes of the Diamond District, Vegas casino dealers, and Venetian gondoliers can never be found on Google. That’s what makes them special.
In October 2011, my wife returned from a Manhattan party wearing a pin that read “F.O.J.B.” This, I soon discovered, stood for “Friends of Jimmy Bradley”—the celebrated New York restaurateur who co-opened The Red Cat in 1999. Bradley used the code, and others like it, to indicate which diners deserved a priority table or some extra love.
The existence of F.O.J.B. intrigued me: Did other restaurants have similar secret systems? And, might there be an article in it? They did, and there was. I wrote a piece for The New York Times chronicling the “the secret codes used in the dining rooms and in the kitchens of some of New York’s finest establishments.”
