When War Crashed Through the Window
Muscovites have long been insulated from the war their country launched. That changed on Tuesday, when Ukraine unleashed a major drone attack on the capital.
On Tuesday morning, around 6:00 a.m., Andrei, who lives in the Moscow suburbs, awoke to the sound of war crashing through his window. First, he heard what sounded like a shot—that was the Russian air defense system kicking in. The same sound rang out again. Then a whistling dive, the unmistakable sound of something mechanical, something deliberate, slicing through the sky. The explosion came next.
A drone had hit his home.
“I ran to the window,” said Andrei, who requested anonymity to discuss the incident with the Western media. “The car outside was on fire. It looked like the roof was on fire too. I grabbed my dog and ran.”
