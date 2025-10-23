The Free Press
What’s Next in Gaza with Amit Segal
Rafaela Siewert
49M
Amit Segal breaks down the Gaza ceasefire, the state of Hamas, and Amit’s book, newly released in English: ‘A Call at 4 AM.’

Nearly two weeks ago, Hamas and Israel agreed to a historic ceasefire that was meant to bring all the hostages home. President Donald Trump called it “the dawn of a new Middle East.”

Phase one was simple: Return all the hostages—living and dead. While we celebrate that all the living hostages have come home, 13 of the deceased remain in Gaza.

Phase two pr…

Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Gaza

