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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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EPT's avatar
EPT
5d

1. AI is demonic.

2. Ariana has temporal wasting and I wouldn’t be surprised if she is hospitalized soon.

3. It’s so annoying that women are getting coaches for their “man children”. I hate that for every marriage in this planet.

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Nell Larkin's avatar
Nell Larkin
5d

Something else is sick about Grande: making a music video in which she gleefully uses a chainsaw to massacre men who criticize her body.

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