If you’ve ever been on the Catholic social media algorithm, you’ve likely come across rhetoric that’s not especially Catholic.

Take the fallout from Israel’s Palm Sunday debacle. After Israeli forces temporarily blocked Catholic leaders from worshipping at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem due to safety concerns, an author by the name of E. Michael Jones wrote on X: “Cardinal Pizzaballa was turned back because the Jews are at war with the Catholic Church.” (Elsewhere, Jones has argued that “a Christian must be anti-Jewish”—not in the racial sense, mind you, since that would be antisemitic, but just in the way they “operate as a consequence of the Jewish rejection of Christ.”)

Or take the casual mudslinging that goes on.