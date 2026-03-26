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Tags:
Antisemitism
Foreign Policy
Israel
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Mike B.'s avatar
Mike B.
3m

I really like the America at 250 logo. Have you thought about creating any stickers/decals for vehicles, laptops, etc. to promote TFP?

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Evans W's avatar
Evans W
27mEdited

I listened to the Hughes/Greenwald conversation. It was a respectful discussion and both made cogent and well documented arguments which is why I follow them both.

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