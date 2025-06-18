A bipartisan anti-war coalition—including progressive anti-Zionists, a coterie of MAGA Republicans, libertarians, and angry young lawmakers and influencers from across the political spectrum—is emerging in response to Israel’s attack on Iran and fears that America is about to be dragged into yet another “forever war” in the Middle East.

On Tuesday—a day after President Donald Trump returned early from the G7 summit in the Canadian Rockies, promising “a real end” to Iran’s nuclear program—Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California introduced a bill that would stop Trump from going to war with Iran without congressional approval.

Members of the hyper-progressive Squad, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, immediately signed on. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, reflecting the partisan tensions many Trump loyalists are presumably feeling, said there is no need for a bill for now—but held out the possibility she might sign on later.

Citing the War Powers Resolution of 1973, the measure bars the United States from engaging in “unauthorized hostilities” in Iran. “This is not our war,” Massie posted on X.