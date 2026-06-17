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Elections
Artificial Intelligence
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757sean's avatar
757sean
5m

I support women voting despite Wilson’s support. You rarely are in the wrong being opposed to Wilson.

Not sure what to think of the TX situation. Paxton has more than enough to eliminate him from consideration. Maybe the LP guy is okay, but I don’t know that there’d be enough there to motivate a vote for.

But, bless your hearts; send Kier Stormer to the Senate.

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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
21mEdited

Demand for Racism exceeds Supply of Racism.

When that happens, this is what you get...

"...indictment filed by the Department of Justice against the SPLC accusing the nonprofit of redirecting donor money to the alleged hate groups they purported to be fighting."

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