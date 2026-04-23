The Free Press
We've Launched A New Podcast!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
Tags:
Crime
Ideas
Make a comment
Comments
47
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Steve Marusich's avatar
Steve Marusich
1m

Piker is a cultural cancer.

Great analysis, Suzy.

Reply
Share
Rusty Patton's avatar
Rusty Patton
1mEdited

"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." MLK

Thanks Ms. Weiss. I am optimistic.

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice