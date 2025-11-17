Six years after Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for luring teenage girls to service his insatiable sexual needs, I didn’t think there was anything about this sordid scandal that could still shock me. But I was wrong.

Over the weekend I read hundreds of the emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein released to the public late last week by the House Oversight Committee, and they were indeed shocking. I wanted to take a shower when I had finished. I hope the people who wrote them—who we’ll get to in a minute—never live them down.

For starters, the vast majority of the emails were written after 2008, which is when Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl—a far lesser charge than he deserved after his lawyers browbeat the prosecutors—and spent 13 months in prison, a term so lenient he was allowed home over the weekends. All those friends of his wrote emails—the friends who now say they “regret their association” with him—after the details of that case were out in the open. And they didn’t seem to care.