What the Childless Among Us Leave Behind

The most beautiful art museum I’ve ever visited is actually a garden called Brookgreen, founded on former plantation land in the marshy low country just north of Charleston, South Carolina. The place is filled with the country’s largest collection of American figurative sculptures, cast in bronze or chiseled from stone, running and dancing and peeking out from between the ponderous trunks of the live oaks that line the garden paths. It’s a remarkable place, created by a remarkable couple: he was Archer Milton Huntington, a wealthy scholar and philanthropist. She was Anna Hyatt Huntington, the sculptor whose equestrian Joan of Arc marks the 93rd Street entrance to Riverside Park on New York’s Upper West Side.

The Huntingtons originally envisioned Brookgreen Gardens as a home for Anna’s work, and many of her sculptures can still be found there. But what they ended up creating was something far grander and more enduring: nearly 10,000 acres, more than 2,000 sculptures, a wildlife preserve, and of course, the garden. The best time to visit is during the holidays, when they drape the oaks in glittering strands of light, line the paths with golden luminaria, and fill all the fountains and reflecting pools with votive candles that surround the sculptures like floating stars.

I have long been fascinated by Anna, who was already a successful working artist when she met and married Archer in 1923, three years shy of her fiftieth birthday, a thing I cannot think about without also thinking of that line from Sleepless in Seattle, about how it’s easier to be killed by a terrorist than to find a husband after the age of 40. (No, this isn’t true. But as the movie says, it feels true—and in the 1920s, I bet it felt even truer.) But I thought of her again last month, amid the discourse surrounding J.D. Vance’s now-infamous comments deriding the “childless sociopaths” on the left “who are miserable in their own lives and want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

The portrait Vance paints of people without kids is at once bleak and terrifying: they are loveless, directionless, visionless, unanchored, and to paraphrase H.L. Mencken’s famous quote about Puritanism, perpetually tormented by the possibility that someone, somewhere, may be both happy and voting Republican.

I doubt it was people like the prolific and philanthropic Huntingtons—who, unsurprisingly given Anna’s age, never did produce children—who Vance was thinking of as he railed in a recent fundraising email against those Americans who are “invested in NOTHING because they’re not invested in this country’s children.”

But as a woman who, like Anna, is happily married but childless, I hardly recognize myself in his description either. For one thing, unlike people with kids, I’m uniquely incentivized to forge meaningful connections within my community—if only so that when I inevitably die alone, someone finds my corpse before my cat eats it in its entirety. (This is assuming my husband predeceases me, but hopefully my efforts on this front will be useful no matter what, since I don’t particularly want his corpse to be eaten by the cat, either.)

Jokes aside, I’m also perplexed by the notion that I have no direct stake in America, a place in which I cautiously expect to be living for at least another few decades (and given that my last living grandparent only recently died just shy of her 105th birthday, it might be more like several). It’s not just that a functional government with a strong social safety net may be the one thing that stops me from spending my golden years eating Tender Vittles—or if I’m really lucky, Fancy Feast paté—in a cardboard box under an overpass; it’s that I think often about what the future holds, in a zoomed-out, abstract way, precisely because I have no children in whom a part of me will survive after I’ve turned to dust.

This is not a miserable idea—I’m not rending my clothing and setting myself on fire like Denethor in Lord of the Rings—but it is an existential one. What can I build with my own hands, in the span of my own lifetime, that will still be standing when I’m gone?

It strikes me that this question has always been a powerful force in the lives of those without children, who, despite Vance’s insistence to the contrary, have always played a vital role in bettering society for future generations. The history of human achievement is at least in part a history of childless people staking their lives on a dream bigger than themselves, and if some unknown number of those people ended up dying in very stupid ways as a result of their ambition, the ones who succeeded are the ones after whom brands and towns and even entire species are named.

These are our explorers, our inventors, our pioneers: unencumbered by family responsibilities, emboldened to take the sort of risks that parents understandably can’t, or won’t, or don’t want to. Nikola Tesla had no children, nor did Florence Nightingale, Amelia Earhart, or the Wright brothers. The most daring expeditions during England’s Age of Exploration were often populated by gay men for whom the dangers of life at sea were preferable to the confines of heterosexual family life. Two of America’s founding fathers, Washington and Madison, did not have children of their own. Surely they would have been bewildered by the notion that they had no stake in the future of the nation they’d risked their lives to create.

In some cases, a subtext also exists to the accomplishments of childless people that this was not just a productive path, but perhaps the better one. This notion was memorably explored by Claire Dederer in a famous Paris Review essay about the art monster, an archetype diametrically opposed to that of the involved parent. The art monster, Dederer wrote, must “abandon the tasks of nurturing in order to perform the selfish sacraments of being an artist.” It is understood, in this paradigm, that some artists may nurture a child or nurture their talent, but not both, and certainly not very well. Edgar Allan Poe and Simone de Beauvoir never had kids, which might have been for the best. (Alice Munro did, and look how that turned out.) Even the most avid pronatalists among us must acknowledge that some people are profoundly unsuited to parenthood, and that when those people become parents, it’s their children who suffer most.

As for the notion of childless people as uniquely misanthropic and eager to see their misery reflected in the lives of everyone around them, this strikes me as an archetype more ubiquitous in fiction than real life. Miss Havisham, swanning around a crumbling mansion in her tattered wedding dress, forever trapped in the past and plotting the demise of random men by way of avenging her broken heart, is a creature of pure fantasy—and one created by an author whose own approach to family life was hardly worthy of emulation.

Of course, the specter of the embittered, blue-haired TikTok spinster—and her male counterpart, a keffiyeh-clad soyboy who spends his Saturdays protesting climate change by gluing himself to the floor—still looms large in the conservative imagination, just as the tiki torch–wielding white nationalist dudebro haunts the nightmares of the coastal liberal. As such, I understand why J.D. Vance would invoke this boogeyman, in the same way that I understood what Hillary Clinton meant when she made her infamous “basket of deplorables” comment. And granted, just as the right has its true dyed-in-the-wool white supremacists, the left is home to a certain number of nihilistic busybodies who want to dismantle the nuclear family and also refuse to have kids themselves, for silly and nihilistic reasons. But this is the ideology of childish people, not childless ones.

As for those of us who chose not to have kids—or those of us who wanted them, but couldn’t—there are other ways to grow up. There was a time when my dreams of the future included a child of my own. There was also a time when I had to accept that this future wasn’t going to happen, and that I would need to dream of something else.

My vision, I admit, is not especially grand. I will not be one of the adventurous types who breaks airspeed records, or cures cancer, or builds a world-class art collection in the marshes of South Carolina. I have written books, and hope to write more, and maybe people will still be reading these in ten or twenty or fifty years. But I also think it’s possible that my legacy, if I have one, may never extend much further than my own front yard.

There’s a climbing rosebush there—a cutting from the gardens at my childhood home. It was a tiny thing when I planted it; now it’s grown so big, so fast, that I can smell the roses halfway down the street when they’re in bloom. Sometimes, I’ve seen my neighbors lingering with their children on the sidewalk outside my house, looking at the flowers.

I think that there’s more than one way to populate the planet—if not with children, then with other things. With invention and discovery. With art and beauty. With lovely things that keep blooming, long after we’ve left the world behind.

Kat Rosenfield is a columnist at The Free Press and the author of five novels, including the Edgar-nominated No One Will Miss Her. Follow her on X @katrosenfield.

