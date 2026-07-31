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What It’s Really Like Inside Ukraine in 2026, with Aidan Stretch
Aaron MacLean
50M
Our firsthand look at Ukraine explores the country’s evolving battlefield, political dynamics, technological innovation, and resilient people, four years into the war with Russia.
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For months, it was conventional wisdom among large swaths of the American right that Ukraine would inevitably have to cede its Donbas region to Russia to end the war. Now, with Russian morale flagging, “that assumption is just no longer true,” says Aidan Stretch, a CBS News international reporter based in Kyiv. Today, Stretch joins School of War to disc…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
International
Ukraine

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