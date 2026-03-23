It’s Monday, March 23. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Sam Harris talks to Coleman Hughes. Niall Ferguson and Aaron MacLean on the latest in Iran. Eli Lake on the death of Robert Mueller. Tyler Cowen cheers on the billionaires giving up the “Giving Pledge.” And much more.

But first: Olivia Reingold investigates the billion-dollar experiment in paying ex–gang members to keep the peace on Chicago’s streets.

This fall, a Chicago headline caught my eye: A man who had posed with Governor J.B. Pritzker at a “Peacekeepers” anti-violence event had just been charged with murder.

The man was part of a state-funded program designed to prevent gang violence by paying locals—often former gang members—to mediate conflicts on the street. About a week after appearing with the governor, prosecutors say, the man participated in a smash-and-grab robbery of a Louis Vuitton shop. In the chaotic getaway, another man was killed: Mark Carlo Arceta, whose son was born the next day without a father.

The story raised obvious questions: What exactly is a Peacekeeper? And how often do people in this program end up back in cuffs?

The local press quickly moved on. I started digging.

After three months of Freedom of Information Act requests, door-knocking, and speaking with ex–gang members, I answer those questions in today’s story.

The Peacekeepers program is just a single piece of an experiment in crime-fighting that has attracted around a billion dollars. It also is a program that a growing chorus of city leaders, law enforcement officials, and even one donor now say doesn’t work. One city alderman called it a “scam.” A member of the mayor’s own public safety team told me it is a “revolving door” for gang members.

Read my investigation, and watch our video report, on whether the Peacekeepers really keep the peace on Chicago’s streets.

—Olivia Reingold

‘It’s Not Safe for Anyone’: A TSA Officer on Working Without Pay Edward N. While Congress argues over funding for immigration enforcement, 50,000 TSA officers are working without pay. With security lines out the door at airports across the country, a veteran officer of 23 years describes how the mounting strain on airport security puts us all at risk. In his firsthand account, he pleads with Congress not to leave people like him caught in the middle. Read full story

Did Trump Miscalculate on Iran? with Niall Ferguson Aaron MacLean Soaring oil prices, Iranian minelayers, a standoff with U.S. allies over who will reopen the Strait of Hormuz: The war with Iran has seen a cascade of exactly the kinds of pitfalls you would have thought the U.S. hoped to avoid when it launched the strike. So: Did Trump miscalculate? That’s the question host Aaron MacLean and Free Press columnist Niall Ferguson tackle on the latest episode of the School of War podcast. Listen to their conversation about how we got here, and how we could get out. Listen on

Robert Mueller’s Tarnished Legacy Eli Lake “I’m glad he’s dead.” So said the president on the news of the passing of former FBI chief Robert Mueller this weekend. After a long and notable career, Mueller didn’t deserve Trump’s insults. But Eli Lake argues that Mueller tarnished his legacy by fumbling his most important investigation. Read Eli on how Mueller missed the chance to debunk the phony Trump-Russia scandal, and ended up discrediting the agency to which Mueller had devoted much of his life. Read full story

Good Riddance to the ‘Giving Pledge’ Tyler Cowen Billionaires are turning their back on the Giving Pledge. The promise to donate at least half of your wealth counts Bill Gates and Warren Buffett as signatories and was once all the rage amongst the super-rich. Not anymore. Tyler Cowen thinks that is good news. He lays out why in his column. Read full story

What Keeps Sam Harris Up at Night Coleman Hughes Philosopher and neuroscientist Sam Harris is one of the most provocative thinkers of our time. He’s also the latest guest on Conversations with Coleman. The host of the Making Sense podcast sat down with Coleman to discuss why he’s in favor of the Iran war but pessimistic about the chances of success. They also discuss Zionism and antisemitism, the Epstein files, and why Harris thinks the doomsday scenarios that many people view as implausible deserve more attention. Listen on

Inside ‘The Situation Room’ Nicholas Clairmont Over the weekend, the online prediction market Polymarket hosted a publicity stunt in Washington, D.C. Its “Situation Room” was supposed to be a kind of sports bar for “monitoring the situation.” Think sipping a beer while tracking the price of a barrel of oil. We sent Nicholas Clairmont to report on the scene—only for technical difficulties to turn the event into Washington’s equivalent of the Fyre Festival. Read Nicholas’ report on what happened when there were no monitors on which to monitor the situation. Read full story

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