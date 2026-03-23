It’s Monday, March 23. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Sam Harris talks to Coleman Hughes. Niall Ferguson and Aaron MacLean on the latest in Iran. Eli Lake on the death of Robert Mueller. Tyler Cowen cheers on the billionaires giving up the “Giving Pledge.” And much more.
But first: Olivia Reingold investigates the billion-dollar experiment in paying ex–gang members to keep the peace on Chicago’s streets.
This fall, a Chicago headline caught my eye: A man who had posed with Governor J.B. Pritzker at a “Peacekeepers” anti-violence event had just been charged with murder.
The man was part of a state-funded program designed to prevent gang violence by paying locals—often former gang members—to mediate conflicts on the street. About a week after appearing with the governor, prosecutors say, the man participated in a smash-and-grab robbery of a Louis Vuitton shop. In the chaotic getaway, another man was killed: Mark Carlo Arceta, whose son was born the next day without a father.
The story raised obvious questions: What exactly is a Peacekeeper? And how often do people in this program end up back in cuffs?
The local press quickly moved on. I started digging.
After three months of Freedom of Information Act requests, door-knocking, and speaking with ex–gang members, I answer those questions in today’s story.
The Peacekeepers program is just a single piece of an experiment in crime-fighting that has attracted around a billion dollars. It also is a program that a growing chorus of city leaders, law enforcement officials, and even one donor now say doesn’t work. One city alderman called it a “scam.” A member of the mayor’s own public safety team told me it is a “revolving door” for gang members.
Read my investigation, and watch our video report, on whether the Peacekeepers really keep the peace on Chicago’s streets.
—Olivia Reingold
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I tried to listed to Coleman and Sam (sounds like a Dr. Seuss story) and I couldn't. It seems Sam has lost his luster.
So, 41 Democrats voted to support boys (not men) participation in girls sports. Ten years ago, they voted to let boys use girls restrooms and locker rooms so I reckon it’s a natural progression. Soon I guess “men” will have first dibs for employment over women and codify they should be paid more. I guess folks just pushed too hard on women’s rights.