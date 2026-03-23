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Michael Karg's avatar
Michael Karg
2m

I tried to listed to Coleman and Sam (sounds like a Dr. Seuss story) and I couldn't. It seems Sam has lost his luster.

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Randy's avatar
Randy
10m

So, 41 Democrats voted to support boys (not men) participation in girls sports. Ten years ago, they voted to let boys use girls restrooms and locker rooms so I reckon it’s a natural progression. Soon I guess “men” will have first dibs for employment over women and codify they should be paid more. I guess folks just pushed too hard on women’s rights.

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