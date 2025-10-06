KHARKIV, UKRAINE — Kupyansk was one of the first Ukrainian cities to fall to the Russians during the opening days of the war. It is only 25 miles from the border, and many of its 26,000 residents speak Russian. One of its major political parties supported the Russian state.

On February 27, 2022, when Russian columns rolled through, the mayor, Hennadiy Matsegora, was a member of that party. He surrendered immediately. In a video broadcast, he told his constituents that Russia would not intervene in their daily lives so long as they avoided “provocations,” by which he meant things as simple as speaking the Ukrainian language or resisting Russian authorities when they interfered with the curriculum in local schools.

The occupation lasted six months. On September 6, 2022, a daring Ukrainian counteroffensive pushed along the back roads around Kupyansk, encircling Russian forces. By the end of the month, the city was back in Ukrainian hands, where it has remained for the last three years. There has been no end to the suffering, however. The city’s strategic importance—there is a crucial railway junction in Kupyansk—has meant that Russians forces have shelled it on a near daily basis. Most of Kupyansk has been destroyed, and 90 percent of its inhabitants have fled, many to nearby Kharkiv.

And now, to add insult to injury, the city—and the region in which it lies—might find itself back in Russian hands. It is near the top of Vladimir Putin’s wish list in a potential land-swap deal, whereby Ukraine would cede territory to Moscow in exchange for a freeze in hostilities.