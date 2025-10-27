It’s Monday, October 27. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: River Page has the blue-state blues, Chris Christie reviews the Springsteen biopic, lobbyists advise their clients to pay for Trump’s ballroom, the sex traffickers hiding in plain sight, Amit Segal on what’s next in Gaza, and much more.

But first: Are we invading Venezuela?

On Sunday afternoon, the USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, docked just off the coast of Venezuela in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago’s capital. Two days earlier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier, was dispatched to the Caribbean. The buildup of troops comes as Donald Trump ratchets up his threats against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. “We are certainly looking at land now,” said Trump two weeks ago. Maduro has accused Trump of “fabricating a new war.” And many of Trump’s own allies and supporters—who trust him to avoid foreign misadventures—are worried the president is about to make a serious mistake.

What’s the president’s plan? Is Trump, the mocker of neoconservatism and democracy promotion, on the verge of a potentially disastrous war? Christopher Caldwell offers an answer in his essay for The Free Press today.

The U.S. deployments in the Caribbean are just the most recent in a stream of confounding headlines about Washington’s relationship with the rest of the Americas. What is the thread that connects everything from drone strikes on alleged narco boats to Washington’s bailout of Argentina’s Javier Milei (whose party won big in yesterday’s midterms) to talk of buying Greenland? Writing in The Free Press, Tyler Cowen presents a unified theory of Trump’s policy in the region—and why Trump wants to rule the Americas.

And for a third perspective on Latin America, tune in to the latest episode of Conversations with Coleman. This week Coleman Hughes is joined by Gelet Martínez Fragela, a Cuban journalist and political refugee whose outlet is banned on the island. Coleman and Gelet trace Cuba’s path from independence to dictatorship and separate myth from the reality of life under the Cuban regime.

—Oliver Wiseman

Blue State Blues River Page River Page is a Bernie-backing social democrat. So you might think he'd be thrilled to have moved from Florida to New York recently. Well, he's not. In fact, he hates it—and wants to go back. Today he explains why life in a blue state is so unbearable.

MAGA Lobbyists' Advice to Clients: Help Pay for Trump's Big, Beautiful Ballroom Gabe Kaminsky Trump's $300 million "White House ballroom" is being bankrolled by corporate America—Amazon, Apple, Google, and more. But is this just patriotic giving or is there more to the story? Gabe Kaminsky reports that MAGA lobbyists are urging clients to give. As one GOP consultant put it: "Everybody wants to get in the door."

Hiding in Plain Sight, Illicit Massage Parlors Face a Crackdown Madeleine Rowley Chances are that you have walked or driven by an illicit massage parlor near where you live. Now, several states are taking action, cracking down on what campaigners say they are hubs of sex trafficking hiding in plain sight. Madeleine Rowley talks to the victims, law enforcement officials, and activists helping root out the exploitation of migrant women across the country.

Chris Christie: Bruce Springsteen Has Done It Again Chris Christie We don't generally turn to politicians for our cultural coverage at The Free Press, but we made an exception last week for the release of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, the new Bruce biopic starring Jeremy Allen White. Why? Because one of the most knowledgeable, passionate, and obsessive Springsteen fans in the country also happens to have served as the 55th Governor of New Jersey. So here's Chris Christie on why Deliver Me From Nowhere resembles the Boss's best work.

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)