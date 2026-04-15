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What Does the Government Actually Know About UFOs?
Will Rahn
1HR 5M
From sightings to cover-ups, Michael Shellenberger lays out what’s real, what’s unclear, and why the mystery persists.

Over the next four weeks, I’m hosting a video series called What Should Smart People Think About UFOs? As the conversation around UFOs has moved from the fringes of conspiracy culture into serious discussion, including at the highest levels of government, I want to speak with experts who have devoted real attention to the subject, to make sense of what …

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Will Rahn
Will Rahn is a senior editor and writer for The Free Press. Previously, he was the politics editor for Yahoo! News and the Washington bureau chief for The Daily Beast.
Tags:
Philosophy
Bonus Podcast Episode
Science
Aliens

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