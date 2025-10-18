The Free Press
New here? Welcome. Learn more about The Free Press.
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
2
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Alan Kelman's avatar
Alan Kelman
19m

I’ve enjoyed reading the Slough House series immensely.

I tried watching the TV adaptation. I thought that Oldman was terrible- his character is probably impossible to do well.some things may be better imagined than seen.

Anyhow, I stopped watching; I’m a TV snob.

I’ll give it another go if the FP is a fan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rich Jones's avatar
Rich Jones
33m

It’s 03:00 and I enjoyed the way Weekend Press started my day…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice