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WATCH: The Gen-Z Debate with Harry Sisson and Isabel Brown
The Free Press
46M
Why are young people struggling so much with everything from finances to mental health?

Young Americans are struggling. Roughly 70 percent of Gen Z reports significant financial anxiety. About two-thirds of parents say their adult Gen-Z children still rely on them financially. More than 40 percent of Gen Z reports having been diagnosed with a mental-health condition—the highest rate of any generation in modern American history.

But why? Tha…

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