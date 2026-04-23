WATCH: The Gen-Z Debate with Harry Sisson and Isabel Brown

Young Americans are struggling. Roughly 70 percent of Gen Z reports significant financial anxiety. About two-thirds of parents say their adult Gen-Z children still rely on them financially. More than 40 percent of Gen Z reports having been diagnosed with a mental-health condition—the highest rate of any generation in modern American history.
But why? Tha…
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