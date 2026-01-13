WATCH: Inside Iran’s Violent Crackdown

The camera pans across a large, brightly lit auditorium lined with dead bodies. Hundreds of them fill the room. Many more are being stacked outside, in the open air, because there is no space left in the hall.
This is one of many harrowing videos recently sent from Iran to Mehdi Parpanchi, executive editor of Iran International, a Persian-language televi…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment