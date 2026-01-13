The Free Press
WATCH: Inside Iran’s Violent Crackdown
Tanya Lukyanova
3M
The number of casualties over the weekend reached an unprecedented 12,000 people nationwide, according to leaked internal figures.

The camera pans across a large, brightly lit auditorium lined with dead bodies. Hundreds of them fill the room. Many more are being stacked outside, in the open air, because there is no space left in the hall.

This is one of many harrowing videos recently sent from Iran to Mehdi Parpanchi, executive editor of Iran International, a Persian-language televi…

Tanya Lukyanova
Tanya Lukyanova is a video journalist at The Free Press.
International
Protest
Iran

