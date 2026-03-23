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WATCH: Following the Money Behind Chicago’s Billion-Dollar Anti-Gang Industry
Olivia Reingold
19M
Olivia Reingold kept hearing the same thing: There’s too little accountability for the massive sums spent on violence prevention in Chicago. So she went to investigate for herself.

Chicago has spent around $1 billion over the past decade on “community violence intervention” programs aimed at stopping gang violence. Their rise reflects a broader shift in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, where some policymakers have pushed to move public safety responsibilities away from police and into the hands of community groups. …

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Olivia Reingold
Olivia Reingold is a staff writer at The Free Press. She co-created and executive produced Matthew Yglesias’s podcast, Bad Takes. She got her start in public radio, regularly appearing on NPR for her reporting on indigenous communities in Montana. She previously produced podcasts at Politico, where she shaped conversations with world leaders like Jens Stoltenberg.
Tags:
Chicago
Crime
Money
Policing

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