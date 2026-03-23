WATCH: Following the Money Behind Chicago’s Billion-Dollar Anti-Gang Industry

Chicago has spent around $1 billion over the past decade on “community violence intervention” programs aimed at stopping gang violence. Their rise reflects a broader shift in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, where some policymakers have pushed to move public safety responsibilities away from police and into the hands of community groups. …
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