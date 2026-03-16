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DEBATE: Do We Need God?
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Iran
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Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
9m

“Security at the 2026 Oscars has been dramatically increased, including rooftop snipers, SWAT teams to counter potential drone threats, zigzag vehicle approaches, undercover officers, and bomb squads around the Dolby Theatre, following an FBI alert about possible Iranian drone strikes from vessels off the U.S. coast targeting California.”

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CIA controls Hollywood so that’s what you’re seeing here. Total agitprop. Rob Reiner was CIA. He’s dead now.

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Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
11m

“A new review in The Lancet Psychiatry highlights emerging concerns that AI chatbots can validate and amplify delusional thinking—particularly grandiose delusions”

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I love how people have grandiose delusions about how effective AI is going to be and the only way in which AI is currently working at all involves inspiring grandiose delusions.

It’s a bubble. Sell everything.

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