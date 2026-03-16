It’s Monday, March 16. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Alysa Liu’s father on what he learned about freedom from his daughter—and Jimmy Lai. Tyler Cowen on how to win the AI arms race. Charles Lane asks: Can a Democrat with a Nazi tattoo win a Senate seat? The UAW reins in Columbia’s politically obsessed grad students. And much more.

But first: The war in Iran—and terrorism here in America.

The war in Iran shows no sign of stopping, with the U.S. suggesting it will ramp up strikes over several more weeks. But achieving the chief war aims will require more than explosions. Jay Solomon has the story on the next phase of the war: ending Iran’s nuclear program for good. Destroying or seizing uranium would be a fiendishly difficult task but Jay talks to U.S. officials about how it might be done.

Read The Second Phase of the Iran War

It’s hard to see how it all could end—especially since Iran’s foreign minister told CBS News on Sunday that “we don’t see any reason why we should talk with Americans.” Michael Oren doesn’t know when a ceasefire will come, but he has a good idea of what it will take. The former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. believes the Iranian regime will hold out for anything it can call victory—and that the goal of the U.S. should be to cut off any hope of success the mullahs have.

Read How This War Ends

Since the start of the war, Americans have faced a string of terror attacks. Over the weekend, vivid evidence emerged of the most recent attack’s close connection to the war. Ayman Mohamad Ghazali—who stormed a synagogue and school in Michigan on Thursday before guards stopped his advance—was the brother of a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon. Soon after the brother was slain by an Israeli air strike, Ghazali attacked America’s largest Reform synagogue.

The Hezbollah affiliation should frame the whole story. A U.S. ally killed a terrorist abroad, and his brother became a terrorist at home.

Yet much of the media is missing the story—or distorting it—just as they have with a whole spate of terrorist attacks that have struck Americans since the Iran war began. Read our editorial on how the war came home, and what the U.S. must do if it hopes to beat the extremists.

Read The Home Front of the Iran War

Noah Bernstein grew up attending a synagogue not far from the one attacked Thursday, and he describes how antisemitic protesters in his hometown of Ann Arbor were emboldened by the almost deadly rampage. He asked people there how they were dealing with this dangerous new reality.

—The Editors

Lessons in Freedom—from Jimmy Lai and My Daughter Alysa Arthur Liu Arthur Liu, father of Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu and a 1989 “most wanted” student leader, connects his daughter’s transcendent performance in Milan to the imprisonment of Jimmy Lai, the man who helped rescue him from China. Read full story

Tucker Carlson Fails His Own Loyalty Test Eli Lake On Saturday, Tucker Carlson claimed that the CIA was reading his text messages and preparing a criminal referral against him because he had been in communication with “people in Iran.” If what Carlson is saying is true, it would be an outrage, says Eli Lake. But it would be an outrage rich with irony, given Tucker’s fondness for questioning other Americans’ loyalty to their country. Read full story

Will a Nazi Tattoo Cost Democrats the Senate? Charles Lane Charles Lane argues that Democrats are so desperate to win back working-class voters that they’re overlooking Graham Platner’s alarming baggage, from a Nazi-related death’s head tattoo to an appearance on an antisemitic podcast, because the Maine Senate candidate looks the part of a “working-class hero.” Lane calls Platner “a politically inexperienced internet troll” who’s actually polling best among wealthy liberals. Read full story

How to Lose the AI Arms Race Tyler Cowen Tyler Cowen writes that “neither nationalization nor an AI slowdown are feasible strategies for the U.S.” and that the biggest risk isn’t rogue AI companies but that “the government with the most powerful AI systems becomes the bad guy itself.” A bracing case for why America must win the AI arms race while staying vigilant about its own power. Read full story

Columbia Grad Students Get a Reality Check Jonas Du “UAW won’t support our [proposals] in their current form because they have too much crazy shit in them,” one Columbia PhD student said in summary of a meeting with United Auto Workers officials. Jonas Du reports on the behind-the-scenes clash between the grad students’ union and its powerful parent organization over politically charged demands, which could jeopardize student workers’ right to unionize nationwide. Read full story

The Forgotten History of Slavery in the Islamic World Coleman Hughes On this episode of Conversations With Coleman, Coleman Hughes speaks with Justin Marozzi, a historian and travel writer whose new book, Captives and Companions, explores the history of slavery across Islamic societies. What happens, they ask, when historians begin to examine subjects that have long been treated as taboo? And how should we understand the troubling reality that slavery has not entirely disappeared? Listen on

MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS

THE NEWS

People walk down the stairs at a metro station in Moscow, February 2026. (Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)