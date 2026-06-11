Walter Isaacson on the Sentence That Created America

If America has a mission statement, it is this:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
In a special conversation recorded at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, acclaimed biograph…
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