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Walter Isaacson on the Sentence That Created America
Shilo Brooks
51M
And the arguments that shaped the Declaration of Independence.
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If America has a mission statement, it is this:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

In a special conversation recorded at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, acclaimed biograph…

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Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
Tags:
Education
History
The Constitution
Literature
America at 250

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