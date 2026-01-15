In a little more than three months, Vivek Ramaswamy, the 40-year-old billionaire biotech entrepreneur, will almost definitely win the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Ohio.

He’s been inching toward victory for the better part of a year, first picking up the endorsement of the state party and then from Donald Trump—who called Ramaswamy “something special.”

One by one, his Republican rivals have dropped out of the race.

Then, last week, Ramaswamy announced his pick for lieutenant governor: Rob McColley, the well-regarded state senate president.

There was only one important Republican in Ohio who had yet to join Team Ramaswamy: Governor Mike DeWine.