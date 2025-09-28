Timmy Davis was probably America’s most enthusiastic supporter of Qatar during his 33 months as U.S. ambassador to the Middle Eastern country. “There is not anything that we do in the region that’s not enhanced by our relationship with Qatar,” Davis said in May at a conference in its capital city, Doha, just before leaving his diplomatic post. He didn’t say what he planned to do next.

The answer emerged last week—and it surprised even some people in Washington who are accustomed to the revolving door between government and the private sector. Irth Capital Management, an investment fund backed by Doha and whose co-founder and chairman is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, said that Davis has joined the firm as president and partner.

Davis has no experience in finance or on Wall Street, according to his LinkedIn profile. What he does have is a track record of publicly supporting many of Qatar’s most controversial policies, such as their financial and diplomatic backing of Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist organization that killed 1,200 people in Israel on October 7, 2023. Davis also said that Qatar should be the focal point through which Washington engages the Middle East.