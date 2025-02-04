Uri Berliner: What Congress Should Ask NPR’s Chief
If public radio wants to keep getting taxpayer money, my old boss should be asked some tough questions.
It’s been about 10 months since I wrote an essay for The Free Press in which I lamented, much more in sorrow than in anger, that NPR, my journalistic home for 25 years, had lost the trust of a large segment of the country.
Once curious, open-minded, and rigorous—if liberal leaning—public radio news had devolved into a doctrinaire source of what I called “one story after another about instances of supposed racism, transphobia, signs of the climate apocalypse, Israel doing something bad, and the dire threat of Republican policies.” In 2020 alone, we dismissed the very possibility of a Covid lab leak in China, and our then–managing editor refused even to cover Hunter Biden’s laptop, calling it “not really” a story.
