Upcoming Events

The Freedom Debate: Is Designing Babies Unethical–or a Moral Imperative?

September 10 at 7pm

The Greer in Pittsburgh, PA

As gene editing technology rapidly advances, we are entering an era in which humans will wield unprecedented power over our own biology. These tools can correct the mutations that cause heritable diseases, sparing untold suffering. But they can also be used to select for traits that have nothing to do with health: intelligence, height, even personality. Already, a crop of biotech start-ups are racing to offer embryo screening for things like IQ.



Jamie Metzl and Dr. Allyson Berent will face off against Carter Snead and Dr. Lydia Dugdale. Bari Weiss will moderate.

Steven Pinker Live with Coleman Hughes at the Comedy Cellar

September 14 at 4 pm

Comedy Cellar in New York, NY

Why do people panic-buy toilet paper? Why do voters back the candidate they think others prefer? Why can a blank protest sign spark an arrest?

Join Coleman Hughes and Steven Pinker for a fascinating exploration of common knowledge—not just what we know, but what everyone knows everyone knows. From mass movements to everyday interactions, discover how shared awareness shapes human behavior, fuels conformity, and creates both social harmony and conflict.

Based on ideas from Pinker’s new book When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows, this live taping of the Conversations with Coleman podcast will unpack the unseen forces guiding how we act, think, and relate to each other.

Staying Human in the Digital Age with Paul Kingsnorth

September 29 at 6:30 pm

Redeemer Presbyterian Church East Side in New York, NY

Bari Weiss and author Paul Kingsnorth live for a conversation about his forthcoming book, Against the Machine: On the Unmaking of Humanity. Conventional wisdom insists that technology is making life better. We are more connected, more efficient, more comfortable, and certainly wealthier than ever before.

Paul Kingsnorth—writer, novelist, environmentalist, and Orthodox Christian—violently disagrees.

Against the Machine is his gripping exploration of how technology is encroaching on our lives, hollowing out Western civilization, and leaving all of us searching for meaning. In the name of progress, it is reshaping not just our economy, our culture, and our politics, but our souls.

Anduril Founder Palmer Luckey

October 8 at 7 pm

Capitol Turnaround in Washington, DC

As we approach the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, the threats we face—at our borders, in the skies, and online—are more complex than ever before. In this live conversation, The Free Press sits down with Palmer Luckey, entrepreneur, inventor, and founder of Anduril Industries, to talk about defending America in the 21st century—and what it will take: innovation, willpower, and a new generation of American builders. From virtual reality to battlefield AI, Luckey and his team are reimagining the pillars of national strength. This is a conversation about the future of warfare and the fight to protect the American experiment.

How to Parent in the Digital Age with Jonathan Haidt

October 22 at 7pm

Ambassador Theater in New York, NY

One of the most urgent questions of our time is how technology is fundamentally altering the lived experience of our children. Few voices have been more influential on this front than Jonathan Haidt. His bestselling book, The Anxious Generation, helped ignite a nationwide movement to ban phones in schools—now adopted in more than half of U.S. states. But legislation can only go so far. At home, parents are still left asking: How do I get my child off screens?



Join Jonathan Haidt, renowned psychologist and author of The Anxious Generation, and Bari Weiss of The Free Press for a conversation about how we raise kids in 2025—and how we might be getting it all backwards.